Electra Mining Africa held in Johannesburg, South Africa

People visit the exhibition area of Electra Mining Africa at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sept. 8, 2026. Electra Mining Africa runs from Sept. 7 to 11. The event brings together mining companies, industry suppliers, contractors and thousands of professionals from across the continent. (Photo by James Blackmore/Xinhua)

People visit the exhibition area of Electra Mining Africa at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sept. 8, 2026. Electra Mining Africa runs from Sept. 7 to 11. The event brings together mining companies, industry suppliers, contractors and thousands of professionals from across the continent. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

People visit the exhibition area of Electra Mining Africa at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sept. 8, 2026. Electra Mining Africa runs from Sept. 7 to 11. The event brings together mining companies, industry suppliers, contractors and thousands of professionals from across the continent. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

People visit the exhibition area of Electra Mining Africa at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sept. 8, 2026. Electra Mining Africa runs from Sept. 7 to 11. The event brings together mining companies, industry suppliers, contractors and thousands of professionals from across the continent. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)