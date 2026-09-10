In pics: former Red Army hospital site in Chentang Village, southeast China's Fujian

A visitor takes photos at a former Red Army hospital site in Chentang Village of Shibi Town in Ninghua County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 9, 2026. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March by the Red Army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC). The former Red Army hospital site is located in Chentang Village, Ninghua County, one of the starting points of the Long March by the Central Red Army. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A docent introduces health education paintings on the wall at a former Red Army hospital site in Chentang Village of Shibi Town in Ninghua County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 9, 2026. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March by the Red Army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC). The former Red Army hospital site is located in Chentang Village, Ninghua County, one of the starting points of the Long March by the Central Red Army. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A docent briefs visitors on the history at a former Red Army hospital site in Chentang Village of Shibi Town in Ninghua County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 9, 2026. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March by the Red Army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC). The former Red Army hospital site is located in Chentang Village, Ninghua County, one of the starting points of the Long March by the Central Red Army. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A docent briefs visitors on the history at a former Red Army hospital site in Chentang Village of Shibi Town in Ninghua County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 9, 2026. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March by the Red Army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC). The former Red Army hospital site is located in Chentang Village, Ninghua County, one of the starting points of the Long March by the Central Red Army. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)