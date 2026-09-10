In pics: El Alamein International Airshow in Egypt

The Royal Saudi Air Force aerobatic team "Saudi Hawks" performs during the El Alamein International Airshow at El Alamein International Airport in El Dabaa, Egypt, Sept. 9, 2026. The second edition of the El Alamein International Airshow kicked off at El Alamein International Airport in El Dabaa, Egypt on Tuesday. The three-day event features aircraft exhibitions, flying displays, and an exhibition of aerospace, defense, and space products and services, according to the show's official website. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) aerobatic team "Fursan Al Emarat" performs during the El Alamein International Airshow at El Alamein International Airport in El Dabaa, Egypt, Sept. 9, 2026. The second edition of the El Alamein International Airshow kicked off at El Alamein International Airport in El Dabaa, Egypt on Tuesday. The three-day event features aircraft exhibitions, flying displays, and an exhibition of aerospace, defense, and space products and services, according to the show's official website. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Turkish Air Force aerobatic team "Turkish Stars" performs during the El Alamein International Airshow at El Alamein International Airport in El Dabaa, Egypt, Sept. 9, 2026. The second edition of the El Alamein International Airshow kicked off at El Alamein International Airport in El Dabaa, Egypt on Tuesday. The three-day event features aircraft exhibitions, flying displays, and an exhibition of aerospace, defense, and space products and services, according to the show's official website. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Turkish Air Force aerobatic team "Turkish Stars" performs during the El Alamein International Airshow at El Alamein International Airport in El Dabaa, Egypt, Sept. 9, 2026. The second edition of the El Alamein International Airshow kicked off at El Alamein International Airport in El Dabaa, Egypt on Tuesday. The three-day event features aircraft exhibitions, flying displays, and an exhibition of aerospace, defense, and space products and services, according to the show's official website. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)