5 killed, 87 missing as vessel burns near Philippines' Palawan

People participate in a rescue operation in Palawan Province of the Philippines, Sept. 9, 2026. (The Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via Xinhua)

At least five were killed, and 87 remain missing after a vessel caught fire on Wednesday off the waters of a tourist hotspot in Palawan Province of the Philippines, said the local coast guard on Thursday.The fire broke out Wednesday evening aboard the vessel, which was carrying 117 passengers and 17 crew members, about 1.2 nautical miles off the coast of Coron Municipality, the local coast guard said, adding that 42 people were rescued.Video footage shared by the coast guard on social media captured the vessel completely engulfed by fire.The vessel departed from Manila and was bound for Coron when the fire broke out, according to local media reports.Search and rescue operations remain ongoing.

People participate in a rescue operation in Palawan Province of the Philippines, Sept. 9, 2026. At least five were killed, and 87 remain missing after a vessel caught fire on Wednesday off the waters of a tourist hotspot in Palawan Province of the Philippines, said the local coast guard on Thursday. (The Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via Xinhua)

People participate in a rescue operation in Palawan Province of the Philippines, Sept. 9, 2026. At least five were killed, and 87 remain missing after a vessel caught fire on Wednesday off the waters of a tourist hotspot in Palawan Province of the Philippines, said the local coast guard on Thursday. (The Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via Xinhua)