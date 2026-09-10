5 killed, 87 missing as vessel burns near Philippines' Palawan

People participate in a rescue operation in Palawan Province of the Philippines, Sept. 9, 2026. (The Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via Xinhua)
People participate in a rescue operation in Palawan Province of the Philippines, Sept. 9, 2026. At least five were killed, and 87 remain missing after a vessel caught fire on Wednesday off the waters of a tourist hotspot in Palawan Province of the Philippines, said the local coast guard on Thursday. (The Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via Xinhua)
People participate in a rescue operation in Palawan Province of the Philippines, Sept. 9, 2026. At least five were killed, and 87 remain missing after a vessel caught fire on Wednesday off the waters of a tourist hotspot in Palawan Province of the Philippines, said the local coast guard on Thursday. (The Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via Xinhua)