China extends anti-dumping probe into pecans from Mexico, US

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) announced on Thursday that it has extended the anti-dumping investigation into pecans imported from Mexico and the US to March 25, 2027 due to the complexity of this case, according to a statement on the ministry's website.China launched the anti-dumping investigation into pecan imports from Mexico and the US on September 25, 2025, under its Anti-Dumping Regulations, according to the ministry.In August 2026, the ministry issued a preliminary ruling in its anti-dumping probe into pecan imports from Mexico and the US, finding that the products were dumped in the Chinese market and caused material injury to domestic producers.The ministry has decided to impose provisional anti-dumping measures. It ruled that dumping margins for Mexican companies range from 17.8 percent to 51.6 percent. With no US companies participating in the probe, the ministry set a dumping margin of 54.3 percent for all American firms in accordance with Chinese laws and WTO rules.