Tight security at ECB conference

Water police patrol the Deutsche Bundesbank conference center on Berlin's Wannsee on September 10, 2026, during the European Central Bank (ECB) press conference following the ECB Governing Council's off-site meeting. Photo: VCG
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Sven Schulze, state premier for Saxony-Anhalt, during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, ...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov delivers his annual press conference at the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters in Moscow ...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (right) and his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil shake hands at the end of ...