PHOTO / WORLD
Tight security at ECB conference
By VCG Published: Sep 10, 2026 11:59 PM
Water police patrol the Deutsche Bundesbank conference center on Berlin's Wannsee on September 10, 2026, during the European Central Bank (ECB) press conference following the ECB Governing Council's off-site meeting. Photo: VCG

Water police patrol the Deutsche Bundesbank conference center on Berlin's Wannsee on September 10, 2026, during the European Central Bank (ECB) press conference following the ECB Governing Council's off-site meeting. Photo: VCG




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