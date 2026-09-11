A glimpse of cutting-edge innovations at 2026 CIFTIS

A robot plays chime bells during the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2026. Themed exhibition halls are showcasing new technologies, emerging business models and innovative applications at the ongoing 2026 CIFTIS, giving visitors a firsthand look at cutting-edge innovations in trade and services. (Photo by Liu Zhihan/Xinhua)

A visitor tries an exoskeleton robot during the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2026. Themed exhibition halls are showcasing new technologies, emerging business models and innovative applications at the ongoing 2026 CIFTIS, giving visitors a firsthand look at cutting-edge innovations in trade and services. (Photo by Yang Yang/Xinhua)

Visitors take a look inside an AI-powered medical service vehicle during the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2026. Themed exhibition halls are showcasing new technologies, emerging business models and innovative applications at the ongoing 2026 CIFTIS, giving visitors a firsthand look at cutting-edge innovations in trade and services. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A staff member (L) shows a fish-shaped bionic robot during the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2026. Themed exhibition halls are showcasing new technologies, emerging business models and innovative applications at the ongoing 2026 CIFTIS, giving visitors a firsthand look at cutting-edge innovations in trade and services. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)