International Space Summit held in Paris

People attend the International Space Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, Sept. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)
People attend the International Space Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, Sept. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the International Space Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, Sept. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)
People view exhibits during the International Space Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, Sept. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)