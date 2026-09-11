International Space Summit held in Paris

People attend the International Space Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, Sept. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

People attend the International Space Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, Sept. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the International Space Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, Sept. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

People view exhibits during the International Space Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, Sept. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)