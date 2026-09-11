El Alamein International Airshow held in Egypt

The Egyptian aerobatics team, Silver Stars, performs during the El Alamein International Airshow at El Alamein International Airport in El Dabaa, Egypt, Sept. 10, 2026. The three-day event features aircraft exhibitions, flying displays, and an exhibition of aerospace, defense, and space products and services, according to the show's official website. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

The Egyptian aerobatics team, Silver Stars, performs during the El Alamein International Airshow at El Alamein International Airport in El Dabaa, Egypt, Sept. 10, 2026. The three-day event features aircraft exhibitions, flying displays, and an exhibition of aerospace, defense, and space products and services, according to the show's official website. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

The Egyptian aerobatics team, Silver Stars, performs during the El Alamein International Airshow at El Alamein International Airport in El Dabaa, Egypt, Sept. 10, 2026. The three-day event features aircraft exhibitions, flying displays, and an exhibition of aerospace, defense, and space products and services, according to the show's official website. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

The Royal Saudi Air Force aerobatic team "Saudi Hawks" performs during the El Alamein International Airshow at El Alamein International Airport in El Dabaa, Egypt, Sept. 10, 2026. The three-day event features aircraft exhibitions, flying displays, and an exhibition of aerospace, defense, and space products and services, according to the show's official website. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)