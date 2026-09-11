Moscow Tea Expo kicks off

This photo taken on Sept. 10, 2026 shows Chinese tea sets exhibited at the Moscow Tea Expo in Moscow, Russia. The Moscow Tea Expo kicked off here on Thursday, attracting more than 40 Chinese tea exhibitors. The exhibition will run until Sept. 13. (Xinhua/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr)

This photo taken on Sept. 10, 2026 shows Chinese tea on display at the Moscow Tea Expo in Moscow, Russia. The Moscow Tea Expo kicked off here on Thursday, attracting more than 40 Chinese tea exhibitors. The exhibition will run until Sept. 13. (Xinhua/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr)

Visitors learn about Chinese tea at the Moscow Tea Expo in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 10, 2026. The Moscow Tea Expo kicked off here on Thursday, attracting more than 40 Chinese tea exhibitors. The exhibition will run until Sept. 13. (Xinhua/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr)

Visitors taste Chinese tea at the Moscow Tea Expo in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 10, 2026. The Moscow Tea Expo kicked off here on Thursday, attracting more than 40 Chinese tea exhibitors. The exhibition will run until Sept. 13. (Xinhua/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr)