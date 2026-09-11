2026 Inclusion Conference on the Bund held in Shanghai

A staff member controls a robot to demonstrate its capability in organizing items during the 2026 Inclusion Conference on the Bund in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 10, 2026. Under the theme of "Building the AI Economy Together," the 2026 edition of the conference is held here from Wednesday to Saturday. It features a main forum and more than 40 sub-forums. A technology exhibition covering nearly 15,000 square meters is also staged during the conference, attracting over 300 sci-tech exhibitors. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor takes a look at a bionic robot capable of eye-tracking during the 2026 Inclusion Conference on the Bund in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 10, 2026. Under the theme of "Building the AI Economy Together," the 2026 edition of the conference is held here from Wednesday to Saturday. It features a main forum and more than 40 sub-forums. A technology exhibition covering nearly 15,000 square meters is also staged during the conference, attracting over 300 sci-tech exhibitors. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors take a look at an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft during the 2026 Inclusion Conference on the Bund in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 10, 2026. Under the theme of "Building the AI Economy Together," the 2026 edition of the conference is held here from Wednesday to Saturday. It features a main forum and more than 40 sub-forums. A technology exhibition covering nearly 15,000 square meters is also staged during the conference, attracting over 300 sci-tech exhibitors. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor measures his blood oxygen levels and heart rate through a handshake with a robot during the 2026 Inclusion Conference on the Bund in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 10, 2026. Under the theme of "Building the AI Economy Together," the 2026 edition of the conference is held here from Wednesday to Saturday. It features a main forum and more than 40 sub-forums. A technology exhibition covering nearly 15,000 square meters is also staged during the conference, attracting over 300 sci-tech exhibitors. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)