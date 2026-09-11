Indonesian official says broad prospects for industry-academia-research cooperation between Indonesia, China

Indonesian Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Stella Christie speaks at the Indonesia-China Education-Industry Collaboration Summit 2026 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Cen Yunpeng)



The prospects for industry-academia-research collaboration between Indonesia and China are vast and hold immense potential for development, said Indonesian Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Stella Christie on Thursday.



Cooperation in higher education, scientific research, and talent development constitutes a vital component of the bilateral relationship between Indonesia and China, Stella told Xinhua on the sidelines of the Indonesia-China Education-Industry Collaboration Summit 2026.



Addressing approximately 200 representatives from nearly 100 Indonesian higher education institutions and over 20 Chinese companies attending the event, Stella cited the Nature Index Research Leaders 2026 list, which reveals that nine out of the top 10 global research institutions are from China.



This achievement is attributed to China's emphasis on higher education and scientific research, decades of substantial investment, and efforts to foster deep integration between industry and academia, she said.



"Indonesia must learn from China and shift its national development model from one reliant on natural resource exploitation to one driven by technological innovation and highly skilled labor. Indonesia and China share broad prospects for cooperation in this area," she said.



"The key lies in encouraging our polytechnics to collaborate with Chinese partners and systematically promoting industry-academia-research cooperation. A prime example is the partnership between the Jakarta State Polytechnic and Guangxi LiuGong Group," she added.



Stella also emphasized the importance of cooperation between Indonesia and China regarding human resource development in the renewable energy sector.



Indonesia possesses immense renewable energy potential but currently lacks a robust workforce or human resource base, whereas China is a global leader in renewable energy development; consequently, there is significant potential for cooperation between the two nations, she said.



The Indonesia-China Education-Industry Collaboration Summit, held annually since 2024, aims to foster deep collaboration between Chinese companies and Indonesian universities in areas such as local talent recruitment, vocational skills training, and joint research. The conference serves as a bridge between academia and industry, further narrowing the gap between knowledge, skills, and employment.