Afghan health ministry delivers care to over 99,000 cancer patients in 1 year

This photo taken on Sept. 10, 2026 shows the compound of National Cancer Diagnostic and Therapeutic Hospital in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health provided specialized healthcare services to more than 99,000 cancer patients over the past year, government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced on Wednesday.Addressing reporters while outlining the ministry's achievements over the past year, Mujahid said a 200-bed hospital dedicated to cancer diagnosis and treatment has become operational in the capital, Kabul. Dedicated oncology units have also been established at regional hospitals in Balkh, Herat, Nangarhar and Kandahar provinces.During the same period, health workers performed 228,000 major surgical interventions and 384,000 minor procedures, while delivering care for 1.3 million childbirths, Mujahid added.The ministry completed and brought into operation 60 healthcare infrastructure projects across the country. These included 24 district hospitals, 25 health centers, an emergency services unit, a cardiac surgery unit, four intensive care units, four hemodialysis units and a specialized pediatric treatment facility throughout the year, said the spokesman.Additionally, the ministry signed 350 memorandums of understanding with national and international non-governmental organizations to strengthen the health sector and enhance service delivery over the period.Afghanistan's health system reportedly remains under significant strain. Remote mountainous communities continue to face substantial barriers to care, including inadequate infrastructure, limited transportation, and shortages of essential medicines, equipment and trained personnel.

A doctor visits a patient at the National Cancer Diagnostic and Therapeutic Hospital in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on Sept. 10, 2026. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

A doctor examines a patient at the National Cancer Diagnostic and Therapeutic Hospital in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on Sept. 10, 2026. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)