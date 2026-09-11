US companies welcome to expand in China: top economic planner

This photo taken on April 24, 2026 shows the booth of Ford during the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

Foreign companies, including those from the United States, are welcome to expand their presence in China and seize the growth opportunities arising from the implementation of China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said Thursday.The NDRC, China's top economic planner, made the remarks at a roundtable attended by nearly 100 representatives from the American Chamber of Commerce in China (AmCham China), the U.S.-China Business Council and more than 60 U.S. companies operating in China.It expressed hope that U.S. companies would serve as a bridge between the two countries, tap the potential for bilateral cooperation and help bring more collaborative projects to fruition.At the roundtable, NDRC officials explained the outline of China's 15th Five-Year Plan and elaborated on policies aimed at attracting foreign investment during the five-year period.Representatives from AmCham China, the U.S.-China Business Council, and U.S. companies in sectors including modern agriculture, consumer electronics, advanced technology, biomedicines, industrial manufacturing and electric power also held in-depth discussions with relevant Chinese officials on issues of concern.China plans to advance high-standard opening up during the 15th Five-Year Plan period and roll out a series of policies to help foreign investors thrive in the Chinese market.The outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan calls for greater efforts to attract and utilize foreign investment, emphasizing the need to further improve the business environment for foreign investors and strengthen related services and safeguards.