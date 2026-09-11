Night view of Shougang Park in Beijing

People enjoy music at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2026. Illuminated by modern lights, the industrial relics in Shougang Park present a unique view under the night sky. The 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

People enjoy a light show at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2026. Illuminated by modern lights, the industrial relics in Shougang Park present a unique view under the night sky. The 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

This photo taken on Sept. 10, 2026 shows a night view of the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. Illuminated by modern lights, the industrial relics in Shougang Park present a unique view under the night sky. The 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

This photo taken on Sept. 10, 2026 shows a night view of the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. Illuminated by modern lights, the industrial relics in Shougang Park present a unique view under the night sky. The 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)