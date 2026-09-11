LONGi Wuhu production base becomes PV industry's first CMMM level-4 certified module factory

Recently, LONGi's Wuhu Production Base officially passed Level-4 certification of China Manufacturing Maturity Model (CMMM), becoming the first module factory in the photovoltaic (PV) industry to receive this certification. This marks another important achievement for the company in smart manufacturing, following the recognition of LONGi's Jiaxing Production Base as a "Lighthouse Factory" by the World Economic Forum, and it is a concrete demonstration of smart manufacturing delivering tangible results in PV manufacturing.

LONGi

According to the Public Service Platform for Smart Manufacturing Evaluation and Assessment, LONGi's Wuhu and Jiaxing Production Bases have successively obtained CMMM Level-4 certification.China Manufacturing Maturity Model (CMMM) is a national standard system for evaluating enterprises' smart manufacturing levels. Assessments are conducted based on two national standards: the Maturity Model of Intelligent Manufacturing capability (GB/T 39116-2020) and the maturity assessment Method of Intelligent Manufacturing Capability (GB/T 39117-2020).The system classifies enterprises' smart manufacturing capabilities into five levels. Since its release in 2020, this standard system has become one of the more widely applied evaluation frameworks in China's smart manufacturing field.At present, no domestic enterprise has reached the highest Level 5, the "Leading" level. Level 4, the "Optimized" level, is currently the highest level achieved. It requires enterprises to realize data-driven self-learning, self-adaptation, and continuous optimization in core production and manufacturing processes. Only around 100 enterprises nationwide have passed Level-4 certification, and LONGi's Wuhu Production Base is the first factory in the photovoltaic module sector to receive this certification.

LONGi

LONGi's Wuhu Production Base has officially passed the Level-4 certification of China Manufacturing Maturity Model (CMMM), becoming the first module factory in the photovoltaic (PV) industry to receive this certification.It is understood that this certification covers 15 key areas, including supply chain procurement, intelligent production scheduling, equipment operation and maintenance, energy management, safety and environmental protection, and logistics distribution. As the core production base for BC modules such as Hi-MO 9 and Hi-MO X10, LONGi's Wuhu Production Base has deployed seven major AI engines, applied respectively to employee skill management, production scheduling, quality inspection, equipment maintenance, process optimization, energy management, and warehousing and logistics.Data shows that this production base's full-chain AI quality inspection platform has increased defect detection efficiency by 80% and reduced the incidence of quality issues across the entire production line by 40%. Through equipment and process upgrades in the four major workstations of screen printing, welding, layout, and repair, production efficiency has increased by 21%. The intelligent dispatch system has improved dispatch efficiency by 60%, and the "air-water coordinated" AI intelligent control system has reduced overall energy consumption by 7%. The deep application of AI has elevated the production base's smart manufacturing capability from single-point automation to systematic improvement across the entire value chain.The smart manufacturing capabilities of LONGi's Wuhu Production Base ultimately translate into shorter delivery lead times, more stable quality performance, and more transparent carbon footprint data. The Hi-MO 9 module, which previously earned the photovoltaic industry's first "all-scenario reliability" certification, rolled off the production line at this very plant. Its high reliability across different climate and terrain conditions is underpinned by smart manufacturing capabilities such as AI quality inspection, predictive maintenance, and flexible production scheduling. For customers, what the LONGi Wuhu Production Base provides is not just a module, but a traceable and verifiable assurance of quality and carbon footprint. Behind all of this lies the production strength brought by LONGi's smart manufacturing, and it is precisely this strong support that enables the genuine practice of being "customer-centric."In recent years, LONGi has adhered to a customer-centric value proposition, deeply practiced the concept of green production, and actively promoted the rapid horizontal deployment of its agile smart manufacturing model. Driven by the twin engines of "smart manufacturing + quality management," the company has continuously advanced its quality management improvement and manufacturing upgrade, achieving not only a leap from "manufacturing" to "smart manufacturing" and then to "quality manufacturing," but also providing a practical reference for the photovoltaic industry to promote the coordinated development of smart manufacturing and quality management.