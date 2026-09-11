PHOTO / CHINA
Robot table tennis
By VCG Published: Sep 11, 2026 11:32 PM
Primary school students interact with a table tennis robot at a science exhibition in Jinhua, East China's Zhejiang Province, on September 10, 2026. Photo: VCG

Primary school students interact with a table tennis robot at a science exhibition in Jinhua, East China's Zhejiang Province, on September 10, 2026. Photo: VCG




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