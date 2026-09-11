Robot table tennis

Primary school students interact with a table tennis robot at a science exhibition in Jinhua, East China's Zhejiang Province, on September 10, 2026. Photo: VCG
A girl salutes railway police officers in Ruijin, East China’s Jiangxi Province, on September 6, 2026, as the ...
Children make handcrafted gifts for their teachers in a kindergarten in Yangzhou, East China’s Jiangsu Province on September ...
Children interact with robot dogs at an exhibition on artificial intelligence-equipped robots in Jinhua, East China’s Zhejiang Province ...