A glimpse of cultural and creative products at 2026 CIFTIS

This photo taken on Sept. 11, 2026 shows a cartoon installation during the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. The ongoing 2026 CIFTIS showcases a wide variety of cultural and creative products, ranging from museum-inspired merchandise to trendy lifestyle products. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Visitors select cultural and creative products during the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 11, 2026. The ongoing 2026 CIFTIS showcases a wide variety of cultural and creative products, ranging from museum-inspired merchandise to trendy lifestyle products. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

A visitor selects cultural and creative products during the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 11, 2026. The ongoing 2026 CIFTIS showcases a wide variety of cultural and creative products, ranging from museum-inspired merchandise to trendy lifestyle products. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Visitors view a cultural and tourism map of Changping District during the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 11, 2026. The ongoing 2026 CIFTIS showcases a wide variety of cultural and creative products, ranging from museum-inspired merchandise to trendy lifestyle products. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)