Environment and energy services exhibition area at 2026 CIFTIS

A staff member introduces a sand table of an integrated groundwater remediation system at the booth of Beijing Energy Holding Co., Ltd. during the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 11, 2026. The environment and energy services exhibition area at the ongoing 2026 CIFTIS showcases the latest technologies and innovations in clean energy and low-carbon development. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

A visitor views a sand table showing an integrated clean energy demonstration base at the booth of China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) during the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 11, 2026. The environment and energy services exhibition area at the ongoing 2026 CIFTIS showcases the latest technologies and innovations in clean energy and low-carbon development. (Photo by Lin Qiujin/Xinhua)

A staff member shows a flowerpot made of recycled materials during the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 11, 2026. The environment and energy services exhibition area at the ongoing 2026 CIFTIS showcases the latest technologies and innovations in clean energy and low-carbon development. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

A staff member introduces a green planting solution during the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 11, 2026. The environment and energy services exhibition area at the ongoing 2026 CIFTIS showcases the latest technologies and innovations in clean energy and low-carbon development. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)