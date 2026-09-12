TCM innovations showcased at 2026 CIFTIS

A visitor tries a smart pulse diagnosis device during the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 11, 2026. The Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) exhibition area at the ongoing 2026 CIFTIS features more than 40 institutions and showcases innovations including embodied intelligent robot masseur and smart pulse diagnosis devices. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A foreign visitor experiences Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) treatment during the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 11, 2026. The TCM exhibition area at the ongoing 2026 CIFTIS features more than 40 institutions and showcases innovations including embodied intelligent robot masseur and smart pulse diagnosis devices. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Visitors learn about a smart robot masseur during the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 11, 2026. The Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) exhibition area at the ongoing 2026 CIFTIS features more than 40 institutions and showcases innovations including embodied intelligent robot masseur and smart pulse diagnosis devices. (Photo by Bi Shanghong/Xinhua)

Visitors learn about Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) products during the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 11, 2026. The TCM exhibition area at the ongoing 2026 CIFTIS features more than 40 institutions and showcases innovations including embodied intelligent robot masseur and smart pulse diagnosis devices. (Xinhua/Li Xin)