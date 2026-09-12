Beijing-Xiong'an Express Line begins full-route trial operation, boosting regional integration

Screenshot of CCTV News

Beijing-Xiong'an intercity express link has achieved new progress, with the Beijing-Xiong'an Express Line officially starting full-route trial operation on Saturday, CCTV News reported.This marks a key step toward integrated rail service with Beijing's Daxing International Airport line and further advances the vision of "railway-based Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei integration."The express line, stretching approximately 86 kilometers through Hebei's Xiong'an New Area, Langfang, and Beijing, is set to transform commuting between the two regions.As a landmark project for the Beijing-Xiong’an one-hour metropolitan circle, it is China’s first rail express line designed for a top speed of 200 kilometers per hour and operated in a bus-like, high-frequency mode.The line features eight newly built stations and will connect with the Beijing Daxing Airport Line.It combines the speed advantages of intercity rail with the high-frequency, commuter-friendly characteristics of urban transit, and it is designed for quick boarding and departure, allowing passengers to board upon arrival. Travelers from Xiong’an will be able to reach Caoqiao subway station in Beijing directly and then transfer to Beijing’s metro network, according to the report.According to the report, the trial operation, covering the section from Xiong’an Railway Station to Caoqiao subway station, will proceed in two phases.In the first phase, the focus will be on testing the integrated functions of vehicles, signaling and communication systems. Operators will also conduct real-world drills for cross-line coordination and emergency response, ensuring all systems meet operational requirements under through-running conditions.The second phase will involve a timetable trial run, during which key indicators such as on-time performance and timetable fulfillment rates will be comprehensively assessed. The results will support the safety evaluation before the line begins initial commercial service.Global Times