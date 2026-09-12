Pinglu Canal to become operational on Sept. 16

This photo taken on Sept. 4, 2026 shows vessels taking part in a comprehensive navigation drill on the Pinglu Canal in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.(Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 3, 2026 shows an automated container wharf of the Beibu Gulf Port in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.(Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 2, 2026 shows a view at Liugong Excavators Intelligent Factory in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Some products of the factory are sold to overseas markets.(Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 7, 2026 shows a Panama-flagged container ship sailing along the Pinglu Canal in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.(Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A staff member registers products at a wind power equipment manufacturing enterprise in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 3, 2026. The company's products are also sold to overseas markets.(Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

An aerial drone photo shows cars waiting to be exported via freight trains at an automobile logistics base in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 9, 2026.(Photo by Zheng Changhao/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 3, 2026 shows an automated container wharf of the Beibu Gulf Port in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.(Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A panoramic aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 4, 2026 shows vessels taking part in a comprehensive navigation drill on the Pinglu Canal in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.(Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

This photo taken on Sept. 3, 2026 shows the automated container terminal of Beibu Gulf Port in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.(Xinhua/Cao Yiming)