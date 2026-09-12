City view of New Delhi, India

People visit Humayun's Tomb in New Delhi, India, Aug. 28, 2026. Humayun's Tomb was originally built in the 16th century and was inscribed on the World Heritage List by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1993. India is a country with a long-standing civilization. Its capital, New Delhi, located on the banks of the Yamuna River, serves as the country's political and cultural center. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a man visiting Qutb Minar in New Delhi, India, Sept. 9, 2026. The Qutb Minar, or Qutab Minar, was originally built in the 12th century and was inscribed on the World Heritage List by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1993. India is a country with a long-standing civilization. Its capital, New Delhi, located on the banks of the Yamuna River, serves as the country's political and cultural center. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Children play near the India Gate in New Delhi, India, Sept. 10, 2026. India is a country with a long-standing civilization. Its capital, New Delhi, located on the banks of the Yamuna River, serves as the country's political and cultural center. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

People visit Humayun's Tomb in New Delhi, India, Sept. 10, 2026. Humayun's Tomb was originally built in the 16th century and was inscribed on the World Heritage List by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1993. India is a country with a long-standing civilization. Its capital, New Delhi, located on the banks of the Yamuna River, serves as the country's political and cultural center. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

This photo taken with a mobile phone on Sept. 10, 2026 shows people visiting Humayun's Tomb in New Delhi, India. Humayun's Tomb was originally built in the 16th century and was inscribed on the World Heritage List by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1993. India is a country with a long-standing civilization. Its capital, New Delhi, located on the banks of the Yamuna River, serves as the country's political and cultural center. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

This photo taken on Aug. 28, 2026 shows the India Gate in New Delhi, India. India is a country with a long-standing civilization. Its capital, New Delhi, located on the banks of the Yamuna River, serves as the country's political and cultural center. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows people visiting Qutb Minar in New Delhi, India, Sept. 9, 2026. The Qutb Minar, or Qutab Minar, was originally built in the 12th century and was inscribed on the World Heritage List by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1993. India is a country with a long-standing civilization. Its capital, New Delhi, located on the banks of the Yamuna River, serves as the country's political and cultural center. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)