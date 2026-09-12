Exhibition of cultural relics from China's Hebei province opens in Belgrade

A visitor views an exhibit at an exhibition of cultural relics from China's Hebei province, in Belgrade, Serbia, Sept. 10, 2026. An exhibition featuring precious cultural relics from China's Hebei province opened Thursday at the National Museum of Serbia in Belgrade. Titled "Smiles Fill the World: Hebei 'Smiles' on Chinese Cultural Relics", the exhibition centers on the theme of smiles and showcases 31 sets of cultural relics from Hebei, including pottery figurines, sculptures and porcelain. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

The opening ceremony of an exhibition of cultural relics from China's Hebei province is held in Belgrade, Serbia, Sept. 10, 2026. An exhibition featuring precious cultural relics from China's Hebei province opened Thursday at the National Museum of Serbia in Belgrade. Titled "Smiles Fill the World: Hebei 'Smiles' on Chinese Cultural Relics", the exhibition centers on the theme of smiles and showcases 31 sets of cultural relics from Hebei, including pottery figurines, sculptures and porcelain. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

Bojana Boric Breskovic, director of the National Museum of Belgrade, delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of an exhibition of cultural relics from China's Hebei province, in Belgrade, Serbia, Sept. 10, 2026. An exhibition featuring precious cultural relics from China's Hebei province opened Thursday at the National Museum of Serbia in Belgrade. Titled "Smiles Fill the World: Hebei 'Smiles' on Chinese Cultural Relics", the exhibition centers on the theme of smiles and showcases 31 sets of cultural relics from Hebei, including pottery figurines, sculptures and porcelain. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

A visitor views exhibits at an exhibition of cultural relics from China's Hebei province, in Belgrade, Serbia, Sept. 10, 2026. An exhibition featuring precious cultural relics from China's Hebei province opened Thursday at the National Museum of Serbia in Belgrade. Titled "Smiles Fill the World: Hebei 'Smiles' on Chinese Cultural Relics", the exhibition centers on the theme of smiles and showcases 31 sets of cultural relics from Hebei, including pottery figurines, sculptures and porcelain. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)