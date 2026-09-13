Scenic ring road surrounding rainforest park in Hainan attracts tourists

This photo taken on Sept. 9, 2026 shows a stream at the Diaoluoshan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in south China's Hainan Province. The scenic ring road surrounding the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park passes through nine cities and counties in Hainan, including Lingshui, Baoting, Ledong and Changjiang, with a total length of 466 kilometers. The ring road was officially opened to traffic in December 2024.



This road connects the beautiful scenery of the mountainous areas in the central and southern parts of Hainan Island and builds a green corridor that balances ecological protection and cultural tourism development.



At present, many tourists come to cycle and drive on the road, boosting tourism-related consumption including accommodation, catering, specialty agricultural products, and outdoor culture and tourism along the road. Photo: Xinhua

A panoramic drone photo taken on Sept. 10, 2026 shows a view of the Wuzhishan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in south China's Hainan Province. The scenic ring road surrounding the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park passes through nine cities and counties in Hainan, including Lingshui, Baoting, Ledong and Changjiang, with a total length of 466 kilometers. The ring road was officially opened to traffic in December 2024.



This road connects the beautiful scenery of the mountainous areas in the central and southern parts of Hainan Island and builds a green corridor that balances ecological protection and cultural tourism development.



At present, many tourists come to cycle and drive on the road, boosting tourism-related consumption including accommodation, catering, specialty agricultural products, and outdoor culture and tourism along the road. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 11, 2026 shows a view of the Maogan Township in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, through which a scenic ring road surrounding the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park passes, in south China's Hainan Province. The scenic ring road surrounding the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park passes through nine cities and counties in Hainan, including Lingshui, Baoting, Ledong and Changjiang, with a total length of 466 kilometers. The ring road was officially opened to traffic in December 2024.



This road connects the beautiful scenery of the mountainous areas in the central and southern parts of Hainan Island and builds a green corridor that balances ecological protection and cultural tourism development.



At present, many tourists come to cycle and drive on the road, boosting tourism-related consumption including accommodation, catering, specialty agricultural products, and outdoor culture and tourism along the road. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists enjoy themselves at the Diaoluoshan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 9, 2026. The scenic ring road surrounding the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park passes through nine cities and counties in Hainan, including Lingshui, Baoting, Ledong and Changjiang, with a total length of 466 kilometers. The ring road was officially opened to traffic in December 2024.



This road connects the beautiful scenery of the mountainous areas in the central and southern parts of Hainan Island and builds a green corridor that balances ecological protection and cultural tourism development.



At present, many tourists come to cycle and drive on the road, boosting tourism-related consumption including accommodation, catering, specialty agricultural products, and outdoor culture and tourism along the road. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Sept. 11, 2026 shows the Maogan Agriculture, Culture and Tourism Comprehensive Service Center in Maogan Township of Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. The scenic ring road surrounding the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park passes through nine cities and counties in Hainan, including Lingshui, Baoting, Ledong and Changjiang, with a total length of 466 kilometers. The ring road was officially opened to traffic in December 2024.



This road connects the beautiful scenery of the mountainous areas in the central and southern parts of Hainan Island and builds a green corridor that balances ecological protection and cultural tourism development.



At present, many tourists come to cycle and drive on the road, boosting tourism-related consumption including accommodation, catering, specialty agricultural products, and outdoor culture and tourism along the road. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 22, 2026 shows a view of a scenic ring road surrounding the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. The scenic ring road surrounding the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park passes through nine cities and counties in Hainan, including Lingshui, Baoting, Ledong and Changjiang, with a total length of 466 kilometers. The ring road was officially opened to traffic in December 2024.



This road connects the beautiful scenery of the mountainous areas in the central and southern parts of Hainan Island and builds a green corridor that balances ecological protection and cultural tourism development.



At present, many tourists come to cycle and drive on the road, boosting tourism-related consumption including accommodation, catering, specialty agricultural products, and outdoor culture and tourism along the road. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Sept. 11, 2026 shows the specialty agricultural products on display at the Maogan Agriculture, Culture and Tourism Comprehensive Service Center in Maogan Township of Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. The scenic ring road surrounding the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park passes through nine cities and counties in Hainan, including Lingshui, Baoting, Ledong and Changjiang, with a total length of 466 kilometers. The ring road was officially opened to traffic in December 2024.



This road connects the beautiful scenery of the mountainous areas in the central and southern parts of Hainan Island and builds a green corridor that balances ecological protection and cultural tourism development.



At present, many tourists come to cycle and drive on the road, boosting tourism-related consumption including accommodation, catering, specialty agricultural products, and outdoor culture and tourism along the road. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Sept. 9, 2026 shows a typical rainforest view at the Diaoluoshan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in south China's Hainan Province. The scenic ring road surrounding the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park passes through nine cities and counties in Hainan, including Lingshui, Baoting, Ledong and Changjiang, with a total length of 466 kilometers. The ring road was officially opened to traffic in December 2024.



This road connects the beautiful scenery of the mountainous areas in the central and southern parts of Hainan Island and builds a green corridor that balances ecological protection and cultural tourism development.



At present, many tourists come to cycle and drive on the road, boosting tourism-related consumption including accommodation, catering, specialty agricultural products, and outdoor culture and tourism along the road. Photo: Xinhua

A drone photo taken on Sept. 10, 2026 shows a view of the Wuzhishan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in south China's Hainan Province. The scenic ring road surrounding the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park passes through nine cities and counties in Hainan, including Lingshui, Baoting, Ledong and Changjiang, with a total length of 466 kilometers. The ring road was officially opened to traffic in December 2024.



This road connects the beautiful scenery of the mountainous areas in the central and southern parts of Hainan Island and builds a green corridor that balances ecological protection and cultural tourism development.



At present, many tourists come to cycle and drive on the road, boosting tourism-related consumption including accommodation, catering, specialty agricultural products, and outdoor culture and tourism along the road. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 22, 2026 shows a tourist riding motorcycle at the Baoting section of a scenic ring road surrounding the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in south China's Hainan Province. The scenic ring road surrounding the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park passes through nine cities and counties in Hainan, including Lingshui, Baoting, Ledong and Changjiang, with a total length of 466 kilometers. The ring road was officially opened to traffic in December 2024.



This road connects the beautiful scenery of the mountainous areas in the central and southern parts of Hainan Island and builds a green corridor that balances ecological protection and cultural tourism development.



At present, many tourists come to cycle and drive on the road, boosting tourism-related consumption including accommodation, catering, specialty agricultural products, and outdoor culture and tourism along the road. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 22, 2026 shows a view of the Ledong section of a scenic ring road surrounding the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in south China's Hainan Province. The scenic ring road surrounding the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park passes through nine cities and counties in Hainan, including Lingshui, Baoting, Ledong and Changjiang, with a total length of 466 kilometers. The ring road was officially opened to traffic in December 2024.



This road connects the beautiful scenery of the mountainous areas in the central and southern parts of Hainan Island and builds a green corridor that balances ecological protection and cultural tourism development.



At present, many tourists come to cycle and drive on the road, boosting tourism-related consumption including accommodation, catering, specialty agricultural products, and outdoor culture and tourism along the road. Photo: Xinhua