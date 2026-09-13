In pics: 2026 World Rowing Masters Regatta Bled

Boats race on Lake Bled during the 2026 World Rowing Masters Regatta Bled in Bled, Slovenia, Sept. 12, 2026. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

Rowers wait to race on Lake Bled during the 2026 World Rowing Masters Regatta Bled in Bled, Slovenia, Sept. 12, 2026. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

People participate in races on Lake Bled during the 2026 World Rowing Masters Regatta Bled in Bled, Slovenia, Sept. 12, 2026. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

People participate in races on Lake Bled during the 2026 World Rowing Masters Regatta Bled in Bled, Slovenia, Sept. 12, 2026. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

People watch the 2026 World Rowing Masters Regatta Bled in Bled, Slovenia, Sept. 12, 2026. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

Boats are seen on Lake Bled during the 2026 World Rowing Masters Regatta Bled in Bled, Slovenia, Sept. 12, 2026. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)