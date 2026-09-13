2026 Jongno Hanbok Festival held at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul

Models present traditional costumes during the 2026 Jongno Hanbok Festival at the Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea, on Sept. 12, 2026. The festival ran from Sept. 11 to 12 in Seoul. (Photo by Lee Yong-ho/Xinhua)

Models present traditional costumes during the 2026 Jongno Hanbok Festival at the Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea, on Sept. 12, 2026. The festival ran from Sept. 11 to 12 in Seoul. (Photo by Lee Yong-ho/Xinhua)

Models present traditional costumes during the 2026 Jongno Hanbok Festival at the Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea, on Sept. 12, 2026. The festival ran from Sept. 11 to 12 in Seoul. (Photo by Lee Yong-ho/Xinhua)

Models present traditional costumes during the 2026 Jongno Hanbok Festival at the Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea, on Sept. 12, 2026. The festival ran from Sept. 11 to 12 in Seoul. (Photo by Lee Yong-ho/Xinhua)

Models present traditional costumes during the 2026 Jongno Hanbok Festival at the Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea, on Sept. 12, 2026. The festival ran from Sept. 11 to 12 in Seoul. (Photo by Lee Yong-ho/Xinhua)