PHOTO / WORLD
Event held in Bucharest to promote culture and traditions of China's Guangxi
By Xinhua Published: Sep 13, 2026 08:30 AM
An artist performs at the Open Streets event under the theme of Discover Guangxi to promote the culture and traditions of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, in Bucharest, Romania, Sept. 12, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

An artist performs at the Open Streets event under the theme of "Discover Guangxi" to promote the culture and traditions of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, in Bucharest, Romania, Sept. 12, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)


A Romanian poses with an artist during the Open Streets event under the theme of Discover Guangxi to promote the culture and traditions of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, in Bucharest, Romania, Sept. 12, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A Romanian poses with an artist during the Open Streets event under the theme of "Discover Guangxi" to promote the culture and traditions of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, in Bucharest, Romania, Sept. 12, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)