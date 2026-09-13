Event held in Bucharest to promote culture and traditions of China's Guangxi

An artist performs at the Open Streets event under the theme of "Discover Guangxi" to promote the culture and traditions of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, in Bucharest, Romania, Sept. 12, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A Romanian poses with an artist during the Open Streets event under the theme of "Discover Guangxi" to promote the culture and traditions of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, in Bucharest, Romania, Sept. 12, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)