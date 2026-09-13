View of Hermanus, South Africa

This photo taken on Sept. 11, 2026 shows the coastal scenery at Sievers Point in Hermanus, South Africa. Hermanus is a famous seaside town in South Africa's Western Cape Province, renowned as one of the world's best whale-watching destinations. (Xinhua/Deng Bingxue)

Tourists take photos at a popular spot in Hermanus, South Africa, Sept. 11, 2026. Hermanus is a famous seaside town in South Africa's Western Cape Province, renowned as one of the world's best whale-watching destinations. (Xinhua/Deng Bingxue)