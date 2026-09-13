Events held to celebrate 959th anniversary of founding of Minsk

People take part in a historical commemoration event in Minsk, Belarus, Sept. 12, 2026. A series of events were held in Minsk on Saturday to celebrate the 959th anniversary of the founding of the city. (Xinhua/Henadz Zhinkov)

People lay flowers at the Minsk Hero City Obelisk in Minsk, Belarus, Sept. 12, 2026. A series of events were held in Minsk on Saturday to celebrate the 959th anniversary of the founding of the city. (Xinhua/Henadz Zhinkov)

People perform in historical reenactment costumes in Minsk, Belarus, Sept. 12, 2026. A series of events were held in Minsk on Saturday to celebrate the 959th anniversary of the founding of the city. (Xinhua/Henadz Zhinkov)

People take part in a historical commemoration event in Minsk, Belarus, Sept. 12, 2026. A series of events were held in Minsk on Saturday to celebrate the 959th anniversary of the founding of the city. (Xinhua/Henadz Zhinkov)