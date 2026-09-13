30th Lepoglava International Lace Festival held in Croatia

A woman makes lace at the 30th Lepoglava International Lace Festival in Lepoglava, Croatia on Sept. 12, 2026. The 30th Lepoglava International Lace Festival opened on Friday in the northern Croatian town of Lepoglava. (Xinhua/Ma Zhen)

Exhibits are pictured at the 30th Lepoglava International Lace Festival in Lepoglava, Croatia on Sept. 12, 2026. The 30th Lepoglava International Lace Festival opened on Friday in the northern Croatian town of Lepoglava. (Xinhua/Ma Zhen)

A man makes lace at the 30th Lepoglava International Lace Festival in Lepoglava, Croatia on Sept. 12, 2026. The 30th Lepoglava International Lace Festival opened on Friday in the northern Croatian town of Lepoglava. (Xinhua/Ma Zhen)