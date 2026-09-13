People take part in 6th Procession of History in Warsaw, Poland

A man dressed as historical figure takes part in the sixth Procession of History, in Warsaw, Poland, Sept. 12, 2026. The event promotes history education through a historical procession, performances and interactive activities. (Photo by Aleksy Witwicki/Xinhua)

A man dressed as historical figure takes part in the sixth Procession of History, in Warsaw, Poland, Sept. 12, 2026. The event promotes history education through a historical procession, performances and interactive activities. (Photo by Aleksy Witwicki/Xinhua)

People dressed as historical figure take part in the sixth Procession of History, in Warsaw, Poland, Sept. 12, 2026. The event promotes history education through a historical procession, performances and interactive activities. (Photo by Aleksy Witwicki/Xinhua)

People take part in the sixth Procession of History, in Warsaw, Poland, Sept. 12, 2026. The event promotes history education through a historical procession, performances and interactive activities. (Photo by Aleksy Witwicki/Xinhua)