Highlights of 83rd Venice International Film Festival closing ceremony

Spectators wait for the red carpet of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival closing ceremony in Venice, Italy, Sept. 12, 2026. Photo: Xinhua
Alberto Barbera (L), artistic director of the 83rd Venice Film Festival, poses with his wife at the red carpet of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival closing ceremony in Venice, Italy, Sept. 12, 2026. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese actress Qi Wei poses at the red carpet of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival closing ceremony in Venice, Italy, Sept. 12, 2026. Photo: Xinhua
US actress and director Maggie Gyllenhaal, president of the 83rd Venice Film Festival Jury, poses at the red carpet of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival closing ceremony in Venice, Italy, Sept. 12, 2026. Photo: Xinhua
Pietrangelo Buttafuoco (L), President of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival and Alberto Barbera, artistic director of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, pose at the red carpet of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival closing ceremony in Venice, Italy, Sept. 12, 2026. Photo: Xinhua
South Korean director Lee Chang-dong poses at the red carpet of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival closing ceremony in Venice, Italy, Sept. 12, 2026. Photo: Xinhua
Johnnie To, member of the 83rd Venice Film Festival Jury, poses at the red carpet of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival closing ceremony in Venice, Italy, Sept. 12, 2026. Photo: Xinhua