Highlights of 83rd Venice International Film Festival closing ceremony

Spectators wait for the red carpet of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival closing ceremony in Venice, Italy, Sept. 12, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Alberto Barbera (L), artistic director of the 83rd Venice Film Festival, poses with his wife at the red carpet of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival closing ceremony in Venice, Italy, Sept. 12, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese actress Qi Wei poses at the red carpet of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival closing ceremony in Venice, Italy, Sept. 12, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

US actress and director Maggie Gyllenhaal, president of the 83rd Venice Film Festival Jury, poses at the red carpet of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival closing ceremony in Venice, Italy, Sept. 12, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Pietrangelo Buttafuoco (L), President of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival and Alberto Barbera, artistic director of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, pose at the red carpet of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival closing ceremony in Venice, Italy, Sept. 12, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

South Korean director Lee Chang-dong poses at the red carpet of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival closing ceremony in Venice, Italy, Sept. 12, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Johnnie To, member of the 83rd Venice Film Festival Jury, poses at the red carpet of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival closing ceremony in Venice, Italy, Sept. 12, 2026. Photo: Xinhua