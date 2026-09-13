Dragon Boat Festival brings Chinese culture to southeast Bulgaria

People experience dragon boat paddling at the Dragon Boat Festival in Yambol, Bulgaria, Sept. 12, 2026. The Fourth Dragon Boat Festival kicked off Saturday in Yambol, the administrative center of the Yambol Province in southeast Bulgaria, featuring dragon boat demonstrations and diverse cultural showcases. The two-day event also offers music and dance performances, martial arts demonstrations, a variety of artwork, and delectable Chinese and Bulgarian cuisines. (Xinhua/Zhou Hailun)
Performers play the drums at the Dragon Boat Festival in Yambol, Bulgaria, Sept. 12, 2026. The Fourth Dragon Boat Festival kicked off Saturday in Yambol, the administrative center of the Yambol Province in southeast Bulgaria, featuring dragon boat demonstrations and diverse cultural showcases. The two-day event also offers music and dance performances, martial arts demonstrations, a variety of artwork, and delectable Chinese and Bulgarian cuisines. (Xinhua/Zhou Hailun)
A Chinese martial arts enthusiast performs at the Dragon Boat Festival in Yambol, Bulgaria, Sept. 12, 2026. The Fourth Dragon Boat Festival kicked off Saturday in Yambol, the administrative center of the Yambol Province in southeast Bulgaria, featuring dragon boat demonstrations and diverse cultural showcases. The two-day event also offers music and dance performances, martial arts demonstrations, a variety of artwork, and delectable Chinese and Bulgarian cuisines. (Xinhua/Zhou Hailun)
A kid shops for Chinese goods at the Dragon Boat Festival in Yambol, Bulgaria, Sept. 12, 2026. The Fourth Dragon Boat Festival kicked off Saturday in Yambol, the administrative center of the Yambol Province in southeast Bulgaria, featuring dragon boat demonstrations and diverse cultural showcases. The two-day event also offers music and dance performances, martial arts demonstrations, a variety of artwork, and delectable Chinese and Bulgarian cuisines. (Xinhua/Zhou Hailun)
Lion dance performers come off the stage to interact with the audience at the Dragon Boat Festival in Yambol, Bulgaria, Sept. 12, 2026. The Fourth Dragon Boat Festival kicked off Saturday in Yambol, the administrative center of the Yambol Province in southeast Bulgaria, featuring dragon boat demonstrations and diverse cultural showcases. The two-day event also offers music and dance performances, martial arts demonstrations, a variety of artwork, and delectable Chinese and Bulgarian cuisines. (Xinhua/Zhou Hailun)