Dragon Boat Festival brings Chinese culture to southeast Bulgaria

People experience dragon boat paddling at the Dragon Boat Festival in Yambol, Bulgaria, Sept. 12, 2026. The Fourth Dragon Boat Festival kicked off Saturday in Yambol, the administrative center of the Yambol Province in southeast Bulgaria, featuring dragon boat demonstrations and diverse cultural showcases. The two-day event also offers music and dance performances, martial arts demonstrations, a variety of artwork, and delectable Chinese and Bulgarian cuisines. (Xinhua/Zhou Hailun)

The Fourth Dragon Boat Festival kicked off Saturday in Yambol, the administrative center of the Yambol Province in southeast Bulgaria, featuring dragon boat demonstrations and diverse cultural showcases.The two-day event also offers music and dance performances, martial arts demonstrations, a variety of artwork, and delectable Chinese and Bulgarian cuisines.At the opening ceremony of the festival, Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dai Qingli said that, just as dragon boat paddling relies on unity and coordination, China and Bulgaria need to work hand in hand, support one another, and move forward together."The two nations share a deep, traditional friendship and possess great potential for cooperation across various fields. I am confident that the future of our bilateral relations will be even brighter," she said.This event is co-hosted by the Embassy of China in Bulgaria and the Yambol municipal government.The first and second Dragon Boat Festival in Bulgaria were held in Sofia in 2023 and 2024, respectively, while the third took place at Lipnik Forest Park in Ruse in 2025.

Performers play the drums at the Dragon Boat Festival in Yambol, Bulgaria, Sept. 12, 2026. The Fourth Dragon Boat Festival kicked off Saturday in Yambol, the administrative center of the Yambol Province in southeast Bulgaria, featuring dragon boat demonstrations and diverse cultural showcases. The two-day event also offers music and dance performances, martial arts demonstrations, a variety of artwork, and delectable Chinese and Bulgarian cuisines. (Xinhua/Zhou Hailun)

A Chinese martial arts enthusiast performs at the Dragon Boat Festival in Yambol, Bulgaria, Sept. 12, 2026. The Fourth Dragon Boat Festival kicked off Saturday in Yambol, the administrative center of the Yambol Province in southeast Bulgaria, featuring dragon boat demonstrations and diverse cultural showcases. The two-day event also offers music and dance performances, martial arts demonstrations, a variety of artwork, and delectable Chinese and Bulgarian cuisines. (Xinhua/Zhou Hailun)

A kid shops for Chinese goods at the Dragon Boat Festival in Yambol, Bulgaria, Sept. 12, 2026. The Fourth Dragon Boat Festival kicked off Saturday in Yambol, the administrative center of the Yambol Province in southeast Bulgaria, featuring dragon boat demonstrations and diverse cultural showcases. The two-day event also offers music and dance performances, martial arts demonstrations, a variety of artwork, and delectable Chinese and Bulgarian cuisines. (Xinhua/Zhou Hailun)

Lion dance performers come off the stage to interact with the audience at the Dragon Boat Festival in Yambol, Bulgaria, Sept. 12, 2026. The Fourth Dragon Boat Festival kicked off Saturday in Yambol, the administrative center of the Yambol Province in southeast Bulgaria, featuring dragon boat demonstrations and diverse cultural showcases. The two-day event also offers music and dance performances, martial arts demonstrations, a variety of artwork, and delectable Chinese and Bulgarian cuisines. (Xinhua/Zhou Hailun)