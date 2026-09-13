China's short film The Pigeon Ring wins Venice Immersive Grand Prize

Director Zhang Yuqi (2nd R) and director Tao Shixin (3rd R) of the short film "The Pigeon Ring" attend the awarding ceremony of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sept. 12, 2026. Chinese short film The Pigeon Ring won the Venice Immersive Grand Prize, the top award of the Venice Immersive section, at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Director Zhang Yuqi (R) and director Tao Shixin of the short film "The Pigeon Ring" pose with the trophy during the awarding ceremony of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sept. 12, 2026. Chinese short film The Pigeon Ring won the Venice Immersive Grand Prize, the top award of the Venice Immersive section, at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Main crew of the short film "The Pigeon Ring" pose with the trophy after the awarding ceremony of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sept. 12, 2026. Chinese short film The Pigeon Ring won the Venice Immersive Grand Prize, the top award of the Venice Immersive section, at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)