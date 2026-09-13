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5th Int'l Festival of Circus Art "Without Borders" held in St. Petersburg, Russia
By Xinhua Published: Sep 13, 2026 09:13 AM
An acrobat performs at the 5th International Festival of Circus Art Without Borders in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 10, 2026. The festival opened here on Thursday and will last to Sunday. Photo: Xinhua

An acrobat performs at the 5th International Festival of Circus Art "Without Borders" in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 10, 2026. The festival opened here on Thursday and will last to Sunday. Photo: Xinhua


Acrobats perform at the 5th International Festival of Circus Art Without Borders in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 10, 2026. The festival opened here on Thursday and will last to Sunday. Photo: Xinhua

Acrobats perform at the 5th International Festival of Circus Art "Without Borders" in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 10, 2026. The festival opened here on Thursday and will last to Sunday. Photo: Xinhua


Acrobats perform at the 5th International Festival of Circus Art Without Borders in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 10, 2026. The festival opened here on Thursday and will last to Sunday. Photo: Xinhua

Acrobats perform at the 5th International Festival of Circus Art "Without Borders" in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 10, 2026. The festival opened here on Thursday and will last to Sunday. Photo: Xinhua


Acrobats perform at the 5th International Festival of Circus Art Without Borders in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 10, 2026. The festival opened here on Thursday and will last to Sunday. Photo: Xinhua

Acrobats perform at the 5th International Festival of Circus Art "Without Borders" in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 10, 2026. The festival opened here on Thursday and will last to Sunday. Photo: Xinhua


A clown performs on a tightrope at the 5th International Festival of Circus Art Without Borders in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 10, 2026. The festival opened here on Thursday and will last to Sunday. Photo: Xinhua

A clown performs on a tightrope at the 5th International Festival of Circus Art "Without Borders" in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 10, 2026. The festival opened here on Thursday and will last to Sunday. Photo: Xinhua


Actors perform at the 5th International Festival of Circus Art Without Borders in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 10, 2026. The festival opened here on Thursday and will last to Sunday. Photo: Xinhua

Actors perform at the 5th International Festival of Circus Art "Without Borders" in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 10, 2026. The festival opened here on Thursday and will last to Sunday. Photo: Xinhua


Actors perform at the 5th International Festival of Circus Art Without Borders in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 10, 2026. The festival opened here on Thursday and will last to Sunday. Photo: Xinhua

Actors perform at the 5th International Festival of Circus Art "Without Borders" in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 10, 2026. The festival opened here on Thursday and will last to Sunday. Photo: Xinhua


Acrobats perform at the 5th International Festival of Circus Art Without Borders in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 10, 2026. The festival opened here on Thursday and will last to Sunday. Photo: Xinhua

Acrobats perform at the 5th International Festival of Circus Art "Without Borders" in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 10, 2026. The festival opened here on Thursday and will last to Sunday. Photo: Xinhua