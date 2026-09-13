An acrobat performs at the 5th International Festival of Circus Art "Without Borders" in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 10, 2026. The festival opened here on Thursday and will last to Sunday. Photo: Xinhua

Acrobats perform at the 5th International Festival of Circus Art "Without Borders" in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 10, 2026. The festival opened here on Thursday and will last to Sunday. Photo: Xinhua

Acrobats perform at the 5th International Festival of Circus Art "Without Borders" in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 10, 2026. The festival opened here on Thursday and will last to Sunday. Photo: Xinhua

Acrobats perform at the 5th International Festival of Circus Art "Without Borders" in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 10, 2026. The festival opened here on Thursday and will last to Sunday. Photo: Xinhua

A clown performs on a tightrope at the 5th International Festival of Circus Art "Without Borders" in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 10, 2026. The festival opened here on Thursday and will last to Sunday. Photo: Xinhua

Actors perform at the 5th International Festival of Circus Art "Without Borders" in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 10, 2026. The festival opened here on Thursday and will last to Sunday. Photo: Xinhua

Actors perform at the 5th International Festival of Circus Art "Without Borders" in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 10, 2026. The festival opened here on Thursday and will last to Sunday. Photo: Xinhua

Acrobats perform at the 5th International Festival of Circus Art "Without Borders" in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 10, 2026. The festival opened here on Thursday and will last to Sunday. Photo: Xinhua