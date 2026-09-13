Highlights of World Climbing Series Guiyang 2026

Samuel Watson (L) of the United States hugs his partner Emma Hunt after the mixed speed relay at the World Climbing Series Guiyang 2026 in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Raharjati Nursamsa (L) and Rajiah Sallsabillah of Indonesia celebrate after the mixed speed relay at the World Climbing Series Guiyang 2026 in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Samuel Watson (L) and Emma Hunt of the United States compete during the mixed speed relay at the World Climbing Series Guiyang 2026 in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Zhou Ziyu (R) and Zhang Mengli of China compete during the mixed speed relay at the World Climbing Series Guiyang 2026 in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Raharjati Nursamsa (L) and Rajiah Sallsabillah of Indonesia react before the mixed speed relay at the World Climbing Series Guiyang 2026 in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Raharjati Nursamsa (L) and Rajiah Sallsabillah of Indonesia compete during the mixed speed relay at the World Climbing Series Guiyang 2026 in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Zhou Ziyu (R) and Zhang Mengli of China react before the mixed speed relay at the World Climbing Series Guiyang 2026 in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)