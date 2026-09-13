In pic: Toronto Flower Market in Canada

People visit the Toronto Flower Market in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 12, 2026. The traditional monthly flower market runs here from May through October, for one day each month. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People visit the Toronto Flower Market in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 12, 2026. The traditional monthly flower market runs here from May through October, for one day each month. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Young women pose for a selfie with flowers at the Toronto Flower Market in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 12, 2026. The traditional monthly flower market runs here from May through October, for one day each month. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People visit the Toronto Flower Market in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 12, 2026. The traditional monthly flower market runs here from May through October, for one day each month. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People visit the Toronto Flower Market in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 12, 2026. The traditional monthly flower market runs here from May through October, for one day each month. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)