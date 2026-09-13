Tomato festival held in Vancouver, Canada

A woman shops for tomatoes at a tomato festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Sept. 12, 2026. The event was held here on Saturday, showcasing a wide variety of tomatoes cultivated by local farmers. It featured tomato tastings, exhibits, informational displays, as well as sales of various tomato varieties. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People look at a bunch of cherry tomatoes at a tomato festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Sept. 12, 2026. The event was held here on Saturday, showcasing a wide variety of tomatoes cultivated by local farmers. It featured tomato tastings, exhibits, informational displays, as well as sales of various tomato varieties. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A woman shops for tomatoes at a tomato festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Sept. 12, 2026. The event was held here on Saturday, showcasing a wide variety of tomatoes cultivated by local farmers. It featured tomato tastings, exhibits, informational displays, as well as sales of various tomato varieties. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Tomatoes are displayed at a tomato festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Sept. 12, 2026. The event was held here on Saturday, showcasing a wide variety of tomatoes cultivated by local farmers. It featured tomato tastings, exhibits, informational displays, as well as sales of various tomato varieties. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)