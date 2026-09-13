View of Museum of the Republic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

People visit the Museum of the Republic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 12, 2026. The Museum of the Republic is housed in Catete Palace in Rio de Janeiro, which served as Brazil's presidential palace from 1897 to 1960. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Children look at the sand table model of Catete Palace at the Museum of the Republic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 12, 2026. The Museum of the Republic is housed in Catete Palace in Rio de Janeiro, which served as Brazil's presidential palace from 1897 to 1960. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

People visit the Museum of the Republic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 12, 2026. The Museum of the Republic is housed in Catete Palace in Rio de Janeiro, which served as Brazil's presidential palace from 1897 to 1960. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

This photo taken on Sept. 12, 2026 shows an exterior view of the Museum of the Republic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The Museum of the Republic is housed in Catete Palace in Rio de Janeiro, which served as Brazil's presidential palace from 1897 to 1960. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

People take photos at the Museum of the Republic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 12, 2026. The Museum of the Republic is housed in Catete Palace in Rio de Janeiro, which served as Brazil's presidential palace from 1897 to 1960. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A man visits the Museum of the Republic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 12, 2026. The Museum of the Republic is housed in Catete Palace in Rio de Janeiro, which served as Brazil's presidential palace from 1897 to 1960. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

People visit the Museum of the Republic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 12, 2026. The Museum of the Republic is housed in Catete Palace in Rio de Janeiro, which served as Brazil's presidential palace from 1897 to 1960. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

People take walks at Catete Palace in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 12, 2026. The Museum of the Republic is housed in Catete Palace in Rio de Janeiro, which served as Brazil's presidential palace from 1897 to 1960. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

People relax at Catete Palace in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 12, 2026. The Museum of the Republic is housed in Catete Palace in Rio de Janeiro, which served as Brazil's presidential palace from 1897 to 1960. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)