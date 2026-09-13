China ranks 2nd globally in space infrastructure construction: report

A simulation of Aishenxing-1 01 orbital platform developed by Chinese private space company Galactic Energy. Photo: Courtesy of Galactic Energy

China ranks second in the construction of global space infrastructure, according to a report released at the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing over the weekend. The US currently stands at the leading position, the report showed.The report, titled 2026 Global Space Infrastructure Assessment, evaluates space infrastructure oriented toward interstellar connectivity across 48 economies, using both hardware and software indicators that include life-support systems, launch and transport systems, communications, energy, laws and regulations, and dispute-settlement mechanisms.In addition to China and the US, the other economies listed in the top 10 include Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, India, Italy and the Netherlands.In terms of space-related hard power, the US and China lead, while Japan, Russia, the UK and India are competitive. In terms of soft power, France, the US, Russia, China and Italy are among the leaders, according to the report.The report also projected that human space activity will remain concentrated in cislunar space until 2035. After 2040, the development of Earth-Mars space may become feasible, but large-scale access to interplanetary space is unlikely in the near term. Meanwhile, outer space, will become a new arena of geopolitical and technological competition, it says.The report was jointly released by the Institute for Global Cooperation and Understanding at Peking University, the Institute of Urban Internationalization Studies at Zhejiang International Studies University, the Center for Science and Technology Development and Governance at Tsinghua University, and the School of Public Policy at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen, among other institutions.Global Times