City view of Sao Filipe, Cabo Verde

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 11, 2026 shows a view of Sao Filipe, Fogo Island, Cabo Verde. Fogo Island is located in the southern part of the Cabo Verde archipelago. Shaped by volcanic activity, its landscape is characterized by a volcano, black lava and volcanic soils. Sao Filipe, the island's main city, is built on slopes overlooking the Atlantic, with streets lined with brightly colored buildings. (Photo by Elton Monteiro/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 11, 2026 shows a church in Sao Filipe, Fogo Island, Cabo Verde. Fogo Island is located in the southern part of the Cabo Verde archipelago. Shaped by volcanic activity, its landscape is characterized by a volcano, black lava and volcanic soils. Sao Filipe, the island's main city, is built on slopes overlooking the Atlantic, with streets lined with brightly colored buildings. (Photo by Elton Monteiro/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 11, 2026 shows a city view of Sao Filipe, Fogo Island, Cabo Verde. Fogo Island is located in the southern part of the Cabo Verde archipelago. Shaped by volcanic activity, its landscape is characterized by a volcano, black lava and volcanic soils. Sao Filipe, the island's main city, is built on slopes overlooking the Atlantic, with streets lined with brightly colored buildings. (Photo by Elton Monteiro/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 11, 2026 shows Cruz dos Passos Square of Sao Filipe, Fogo Island, Cabo Verde. Fogo Island is located in the southern part of the Cabo Verde archipelago. Shaped by volcanic activity, its landscape is characterized by a volcano, black lava and volcanic soils. Sao Filipe, the island's main city, is built on slopes overlooking the Atlantic, with streets lined with brightly colored buildings. (Photo by Elton Monteiro/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 11, 2026 shows a city view of Sao Filipe, Fogo Island, Cabo Verde. Fogo Island is located in the southern part of the Cabo Verde archipelago. Shaped by volcanic activity, its landscape is characterized by a volcano, black lava and volcanic soils. Sao Filipe, the island's main city, is built on slopes overlooking the Atlantic, with streets lined with brightly colored buildings. (Photo by Elton Monteiro/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 11, 2026 shows a view of Sao Filipe, Fogo Island, Cabo Verde. Fogo Island is located in the southern part of the Cabo Verde archipelago. Shaped by volcanic activity, its landscape is characterized by a volcano, black lava and volcanic soils. Sao Filipe, the island's main city, is built on slopes overlooking the Atlantic, with streets lined with brightly colored buildings. (Photo by Elton Monteiro/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 9, 2026 shows a city view of Sao Filipe, Fogo Island, Cabo Verde. Fogo Island is located in the southern part of the Cabo Verde archipelago. Shaped by volcanic activity, its landscape is characterized by a volcano, black lava and volcanic soils. Sao Filipe, the island's main city, is built on slopes overlooking the Atlantic, with streets lined with brightly colored buildings. (Photo by Elton Monteiro/Xinhua)