Indonesian passenger vessel carrying about 240 people loses contact in Java Sea

An Indonesian passenger vessel carrying about 240 people has lost contact in the Java Sea, the country's search and rescue authorities said Sunday.



According to the search and rescue agency in South Kalimantan Province, the vessel was traveling from Surabaya in East Java Province to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan when it lost contact. Its last known position was about 80 nautical miles from a search and rescue pier in Banjarmasin.



A search and rescue vessel has been dispatched to the area. The passenger vessel was reported to have encountered bad weather before losing contact.



No casualties have been reported so far.

