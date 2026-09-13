Missing Indonesian passenger ship found, around 110 rescued

A passenger ship carrying 243 people that was earlier reported missing in the Java Sea has been found, with around 110 people rescued and one confirmed dead, local media reported Sunday.



The vessel was traveling from Surabaya in East Java province to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan province, according to the search and rescue office in South Kalimantan.



The agency said the vessel had reported encountering bad weather during its voyage before losing contact at around 2 a.m. local time on Sunday. Its last known position was about 80 nautical miles from a search and rescue dock in Banjarmasin.



The cause of the incident remains unclear. Search and rescue vessels and personnel have been deployed to the area, with maritime authorities, the navy and the water police also involved in the ongoing operation.

