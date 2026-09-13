Motorcycle entrepreneur Zhang Xue aims to cultivate Chinese motorcycle world champion within 5 to 10 years

Zhang Xue (right) checks the racing helmet of his son Zhang Qingtian who is competing in the FIM Motocross World Championship Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on September 12, 2026 in Shanghai. Photo: VCG

Chinese motorcycle entrepreneur Zhang Xue is setting his sights beyond race victories, saying he hopes to cultivate a Chinese world champion within five to 10 years."We expect to use five to 10 years to cultivate a world champion of our own from China," Zhang, founder of Chinese motorcycle manufacturer ZXMOTO, told reporters in Shanghai on Saturday.Zhang said the team has already begun sponsoring young Chinese riders to train in Europe and plans to increase its investment in such programs next year.The overall level of Chinese riders has improved noticeably in recent years, but that young riders need to be exposed to more systematic training at an early age if they want to compete at the highest international level, he said."If family conditions allow, young riders should be sent to Europe or the US for systematic training as early as possible," Zhang said, adding that ZXMOTO is already supporting some young riders in training in Europe.The long-term ambition comes as ZXMOTO has made a striking entry into international road racing.In its debut season in the FIM Supersport World Championship (WorldSSP), the Chinese manufacturer has won multiple races with French rider Valentin Debise.It has collected six WorldSSP wins after the first nine rounds of the 2026 season, with Debise accounting for the victories.The results have given Zhang a foundation from which to consider a much more difficult challenge: developing Chinese riders capable of winning at the world level.Zhang did not elaborate on what level the Chinese riders will participate, either in the flagship circuit race MotoGP or the current WorldSSP level.Another challenge is particularly relevant as ZXMOTO prepares to expand into motocross. The manufacturer has confirmed plans to enter the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) from the 2027 season.At this year's MXGP China round, held from September 11 to 13 in Shanghai, Zhang was not competing personally in the adult class.Instead, he appeared at the Shanghai International Off-Road Circuit to support his son, Zhang Qingtian, who competed in the 85cc youth category.The entrepreneur has said ZXMOTO's development across different disciplines is part of a longer process of building both competitive motorcycles and a stronger Chinese talent pipeline."First, we need to let the bike take part in races and find problems through competition," he said of the company's motocross project. "If we already know there are problems, we will improve them before the race."He said the team would take a conservative approach in its first season and aim to finish on the podium once or twice.