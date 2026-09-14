A glimpse of Yinxu Museum in Anyang, China's Henan

A man visits the Yinxu Museum in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 12, 2026. The new Yinxu Museum is the first major national thematic archaeological museum dedicated to panoramically showcasing the ancient Shang civilization. In terms of exhibition layout, the museum focuses on the theme of "The Great Shang Civilization." It features three permanent exhibitions, four thematic exhibitions, and one immersive digital exhibition. Nearly 4,000 artifacts (sets) are displayed, including bronze ware, pottery, jade, and oracle bones. Since the official opening of the new museum in February 2024, the museum has continued to grow in popularity, making the Shang civilization thrive with renewed vitality in the new era. To date, it has received a total of 6.1 million tourists accumulatively. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

People visit the Yinxu Museum in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 12, 2026. The new Yinxu Museum is the first major national thematic archaeological museum dedicated to panoramically showcasing the ancient Shang civilization. In terms of exhibition layout, the museum focuses on the theme of "The Great Shang Civilization." It features three permanent exhibitions, four thematic exhibitions, and one immersive digital exhibition. Nearly 4,000 artifacts (sets) are displayed, including bronze ware, pottery, jade, and oracle bones. Since the official opening of the new museum in February 2024, the museum has continued to grow in popularity, making the Shang civilization thrive with renewed vitality in the new era. To date, it has received a total of 6.1 million tourists accumulatively. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

People visit the Yinxu Museum in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 12, 2026. The new Yinxu Museum is the first major national thematic archaeological museum dedicated to panoramically showcasing the ancient Shang civilization. In terms of exhibition layout, the museum focuses on the theme of "The Great Shang Civilization." It features three permanent exhibitions, four thematic exhibitions, and one immersive digital exhibition. Nearly 4,000 artifacts (sets) are displayed, including bronze ware, pottery, jade, and oracle bones. Since the official opening of the new museum in February 2024, the museum has continued to grow in popularity, making the Shang civilization thrive with renewed vitality in the new era. To date, it has received a total of 6.1 million tourists accumulatively. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Visitors view an exhibit at the Yinxu Museum in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 12, 2026. The new Yinxu Museum is the first major national thematic archaeological museum dedicated to panoramically showcasing the ancient Shang civilization. In terms of exhibition layout, the museum focuses on the theme of "The Great Shang Civilization." It features three permanent exhibitions, four thematic exhibitions, and one immersive digital exhibition. Nearly 4,000 artifacts (sets) are displayed, including bronze ware, pottery, jade, and oracle bones. Since the official opening of the new museum in February 2024, the museum has continued to grow in popularity, making the Shang civilization thrive with renewed vitality in the new era. To date, it has received a total of 6.1 million tourists accumulatively. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)