PHOTO / WORLD
Winobranie Wine Festival celebrated in Zielona Gora, Poland
By Xinhua Published: Sep 14, 2026 08:58 AM
Wines are seen at a stall during the Winobranie Wine Festival in Zielona Gora, Poland, Sept. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Yue Yuanyuan)

Wines are seen at a stall during the Winobranie Wine Festival in Zielona Gora, Poland, Sept. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Yue Yuanyuan)


A visitor selects wines at a stall during the Winobranie Wine Festival in Zielona Gora, Poland, Sept. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Yue Yuanyuan)

A visitor selects wines at a stall during the Winobranie Wine Festival in Zielona Gora, Poland, Sept. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Yue Yuanyuan)



Dancers stage a performance during an arts showcase held as a part of the Winobranie Wine Festival in Zielona Gora, Poland, Sept. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Yue Yuanyuan)

Dancers stage a performance during an arts showcase held as a part of the Winobranie Wine Festival in Zielona Gora, Poland, Sept. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Yue Yuanyuan)



Visitors select wines at a stall during the Winobranie Wine Festival in Zielona Gora, Poland, Sept. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Yue Yuanyuan)

Visitors select wines at a stall during the Winobranie Wine Festival in Zielona Gora, Poland, Sept. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Yue Yuanyuan)