Tour of Romania cycling race held in Bucharest

Cyclists compete during the last stage of Tour of Romania cycling race in Bucharest, Romania, Sept. 13, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Hungarian rider Barnabas Vas (yellow) competes during the last stage of Tour of Romania cycling race in Bucharest, Romania, Sept. 13, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Children compete in the Children's Race after the Tour of Romania cycling race in Bucharest, Romania, Sept. 13, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Barnabas Vas of Hungary celebrates winning the Tour of Romania cycling race in Bucharest, Romania, Sept. 13, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)