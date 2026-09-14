PHOTO / WORLD
Tour of Romania cycling race held in Bucharest
By Xinhua Published: Sep 14, 2026 08:58 AM
Cyclists compete during the last stage of Tour of Romania cycling race in Bucharest, Romania, Sept. 13, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Cyclists compete during the last stage of Tour of Romania cycling race in Bucharest, Romania, Sept. 13, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)


Hungarian rider Barnabas Vas (yellow) competes during the last stage of Tour of Romania cycling race in Bucharest, Romania, Sept. 13, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Hungarian rider Barnabas Vas (yellow) competes during the last stage of Tour of Romania cycling race in Bucharest, Romania, Sept. 13, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)



Children compete in the Children's Race after the Tour of Romania cycling race in Bucharest, Romania, Sept. 13, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Children compete in the Children's Race after the Tour of Romania cycling race in Bucharest, Romania, Sept. 13, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)



Barnabas Vas of Hungary celebrates winning the Tour of Romania cycling race in Bucharest, Romania, Sept. 13, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Barnabas Vas of Hungary celebrates winning the Tour of Romania cycling race in Bucharest, Romania, Sept. 13, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)