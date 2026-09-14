Henan's Queshan thrives in violin manufacturing and global exports

A staff member makes a violin at a string instrument manufacturer in Queshan County of Zhumadian City, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 12, 2026. The violin-making industry of Queshan County thrived in recent years as skilled luthiers returned home to start their own businesses. With an annual output of about 400,000 violins, Queshan produces more than 80 percent of made-in-China medium- and high-end violins, violas, cellos, bass and violin accessories. Many violin-related products from Queshan are made for exports to international markets including Italy, the United States, France and Germany. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

A staff member arranges products at a string instrument manufacturer in Queshan County of Zhumadian City, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 12, 2026. The violin-making industry of Queshan County thrived in recent years as skilled luthiers returned home to start their own businesses. With an annual output of about 400,000 violins, Queshan produces more than 80 percent of made-in-China medium- and high-end violins, violas, cellos, bass and violin accessories. Many violin-related products from Queshan are made for exports to international markets including Italy, the United States, France and Germany. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

A staff member works at a string instrument manufacturer in Queshan County of Zhumadian City, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 12, 2026. The violin-making industry of Queshan County thrived in recent years as skilled luthiers returned home to start their own businesses. With an annual output of about 400,000 violins, Queshan produces more than 80 percent of made-in-China medium- and high-end violins, violas, cellos, bass and violin accessories. Many violin-related products from Queshan are made for exports to international markets including Italy, the United States, France and Germany. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Staff members work at a string instrument manufacturer in Queshan County of Zhumadian City, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 12, 2026. The violin-making industry of Queshan County thrived in recent years as skilled luthiers returned home to start their own businesses. With an annual output of about 400,000 violins, Queshan produces more than 80 percent of made-in-China medium- and high-end violins, violas, cellos, bass and violin accessories. Many violin-related products from Queshan are made for exports to international markets including Italy, the United States, France and Germany. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)