53rd National Costumes and Clothing Heritage Day ends in Slovenia with traditional parade

Children wearing Slovenian traditional costumes react during the parade of the 53rd National Costumes and Clothing Heritage Day in Kamnik, Slovenia, Sept. 13, 2026. The 53rd National Costumes and Clothing Heritage Day ended Sunday in Kamnik with a traditional parade, during which about 2,000 participants dressed in national costumes walked through the center of Kamnik. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

People wearing Slovenian traditional costumes salute the crowd during the parade of the 53rd National Costumes and Clothing Heritage Day in Kamnik, Slovenia, Sept. 13, 2026. The 53rd National Costumes and Clothing Heritage Day ended Sunday in Kamnik with a traditional parade, during which about 2,000 participants dressed in national costumes walked through the center of Kamnik. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

Women in Slovenian traditional costumes prepare before the parade of the 53rd National Costumes and Clothing Heritage Day in Kamnik, Slovenia, Sept. 13, 2026. The 53rd National Costumes and Clothing Heritage Day ended Sunday in Kamnik with a traditional parade, during which about 2,000 participants dressed in national costumes walked through the center of Kamnik. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)